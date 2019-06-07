James Brent: Former Plymouth Argyle owner steps down from board

James Brent took over Plymouth Argyle after the club went into administration in 2011

Former Plymouth Argyle owner James Brent has sold his remaining shares in the club to chairman Simon Hallett.

Brent, who rescued the Pilgrims from administration in 2011, has sold his remaining 30% stake to Hallett, who now owns 94% of the club.

Brent and his daughter Natasha have also given up their seats on the club's board of directors.

"I'm sorry to see James leave the board, but fully understand his wish to move on," Hallett said.

"We are all very grateful to him for his commitment to the club since the dark days of 2011."