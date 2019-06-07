Everton release Ashley Williams, Leighton Baines offered new deal

Ashley Williams spent last season on loan at Stoke

Centre-back Ashley Williams has been released by Everton, while left-back Leighton Baines has been offered a new one-year contract.

Wales captain Williams, 34, joined Everton from Swansea for £12m in 2016.

He made 73 appearances for the Premier League side, but spent last season on loan at Stoke City in the Championship.

Baines, 34, has been with the Toffees since 2007 and the Englishman's current deal with the Goodison Park club expires on 30 June.

Earlier this week, Everton captain and centre-back Phil Jagielka announced he was leaving this summer after 12 years.