Jussi Jaaskelainen: Former Bolton goalkeepr leaves Wrexham role

Jussi Jaaskelainen played over 500 gamesfor Bolton and also played for West Ham and Wigan

Ex-Finland and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen has left his role at National League Wrexham.

Jaaskelainen joined as goalkeeping coach under former Dragons manager and ex-Bolton team mate Sam Ricketts in the summer of 2018.

But the 44-year-old is leaving current boss Bryan Hughes' staff to return to Finland.

"Wrexham AFC are extremely grateful to Jussi for all of his hard work and commitment," the club said.

"We wish him all the very best with his move home to his native Finland."