James Bolton: Portsmouth sign Shrewsbury defender on free transfer

Two of James Bolton's three goals last season came in FA Cup ties against Stoke City and Wolves

Portsmouth have signed Shrewsbury Town right-back James Bolton.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Fratton Park and will join on a free transfer on 1 July when his Shrewsbury contract expires.

After starting out at Macclesfield, the defender had spells at Halifax and Gateshead before moving to the New Meadow in 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

"James is solid, a dependable full-back and a positive character," said Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen.

"You need to defend, but also be able to provide service to the attacking players and we believe he can do both.

"He was part of a Shrewsbury side that narrowly missed out on promotion, so he's played at the top end of this division, which is where we expect to be next season."

