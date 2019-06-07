Daniel Powell: Winger joins Crewe Alexandra after leaving Northampton

Daniel Powell began his career with MK Dons

Crewe Alexandra have signed winger Daniel Powell on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old's contract at Northampton had expired and he becomes Crewe's second signing of the summer, following the recent arrival of defender Olly Lancashire from Swindon.

Powell, who can operate as a striker, made 230 league appearances for MK Dons before joining Northampton in 2017.

He has also had spells on loan at Crawley, Forest Green and Darlington.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.