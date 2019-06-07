Dungannon Swifts: Goalkeeper Sam Johnston joins on three-year deal

Sam Johnston spent the last two seasons at Ards

Dungannon Swifts have completed the capture of goalkeeper Sam Johnston on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old has agreed to move to Stangmore Park after spending the past two seasons at Ards.

"If it wasn't for the poor start for Dungannon last season I think we would have got close to the top six, if not that seventh spot," said Johnston.

"Definitely though, moving on to next season I think we have a good chance of getting that top six spot.

"I think we could even push on further than that and get good runs in the Cup competitions too. I'm really looking forward to getting started in a few weeks time."

Johnston is the second signing in as many days for manager Kris Lindsay following the capture of 19-year-old attacking midfielder Craig Taylor from Annagh United.

The Swifts won three of their last eight Premiership matches last season but conceded five goals against both Linfield and Warrenpoint in the closing stages of the campaign, which has prompted Lindsay to recruit Johnston.

"I am delighted to get Sam over the line, he's the best young goalkeeper in the League. He's still only 22 but he's got a lot of experience behind him and a lot of top performances," said the Dungannon boss.

"I am very happy to get him on board, he can only get better with age. To secure him on a three year deal gives him plenty of stability as a player but also as a club gives us that stability in a position where we needed it."

Lindsay added that the additions of Taylor and Johnston is in keeping with his plans for the team: "It's a signing that we are looking to build the club around, young, hungry players, who can improve and who can also hit the ground running.

"We want to mix them in with the experience that we already have here at Dungannon. Sam fits that build perfectly and I'm expecting big things from him."

Johnston started his career with Linfield Youths and progressed to play for H&W Welders before joining Ards where he made 73 appearances.

Reds add to midfield options

As they prepare for the start of their Europa League qualifying campaign, Cliftonville have also stepped up their summer recruitment drive.

The Reds have signed midfielder Ronan Doherty from Institute.

Ronan Doherty joined Institute from Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic

The 23-year-old has followed former Stute manager Paddy McLaughlin to Solitude ahead of the draw Europa League preliminary round on 11 June.

"At Institute last season, it didn't seem to matter whether we won, drew or lost, opponents were always asking me who our number six was because people were impressed with him week after week," said McLaughlin.

"He stepped into the Premiership and took to it straight away. We always believed he could keep getting better and better and I'm delighted to get his signature for Cliftonville."