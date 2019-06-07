David Turnbull: Celtic & Barnsley bids turned down by Motherwell

Motherwell have rejected bids from Celtic and Barnsley for David Turnbull - one of which was worth £2m.

Both offers were submitted in the last 24 hours but fall short of the valuation placed on the 19-year-old midfielder by the Fir Park board.

The club believe Turnbull, who has two years left on his current deal, is worth more, with a value of £3m being mooted for the academy graduate.

Last season, the teenager scored 15 goals and provided six assists.

In May, Celtic were reported to have been considering a £1.2m approach for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist - something Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows described as "nowhere near" enough.

Speaking previously to BBC Scotland, Burrows said: "If anyone is wanting to buy David Turnbull, the fee would have to be significant. Not only because of his talent, it's to do with the contribution to the team.

"It would need to be a figure the club just couldn't refuse, and that's not going to be cheap. I would imagine it will set all sorts of records for this football club."