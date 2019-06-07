Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day two

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Weird dance moves, epic goals & England's crossbar challenge

Fifa Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and App.

The 2019 Women's World Cup kicked off in style as hosts France cruised to victory over South Korea in the opening game on Friday - so what can we expect from day two?

More than 45,000 supporters watched the French claim three points in Paris, with many more expected to flock to Rennes, Le Havre and Reims for three matches on Saturday.

BBC Sport takes a look at the big stories surrounding the second day of competition and how you can stay across the action.

Who's playing?

Germany begin their Group B campaign in the early kick-off against China at the Roazhon Park in Rennes (14:00 BST).

Next up, Spain face South Africa at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre (17:00) to complete the opening round of fixtures in Group B.

The final game of the day comes from Group A as Norway play Nigeria under the lights at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims (20:00).

Where can I follow them?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

BBC One will be showing Germany v China live from 13:50, while full coverage of the other two matches will be available on the Red Button 15 minutes before kick off.

There will also be live text coverage of all three matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Germany v China:

Hungarian-born Dzsenifer Marozsan wears the number 10 shirt for Germany

Dzsenifer Marozsan Nationality: German Position: Forward Club: Lyon Age: 27

Dzsenifer Marozsan has all of the credentials to light up this summer's showpiece.

The Hungarian-born forward comes into the tournament as a European champion after scoring the opener in Lyon's comfortable victory over Barcelona in the Champions League final last month.

Marozsan has just been named the French league's player of the year for the third season in a row and was third in the inaugural vote for the women's Ballon d'Or, a remarkable achievement considering she was out for three months with a lung embolism from July 2018.

Spain v South Africa:

Jennifer Hermoso has won scored 27 goals in 67 appearances for Spain

Jennifer Hermoso Nationality: Spanish Position: Forward Club: Atletico Madrid Age: 29

Jennifer Hermoso is one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

The 29-year-old won the Liga Femenina Golden Boot after scoring 24 goals in Atletico Madrid's title-winning season.

Having come through the Atelti youth ranks, she returned to the club last summer after stints on the continent with Barca and PSG.

She also has plenty of pedigree on the international stage, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in the qualifying campaign.

Norway v Nigeria:

Asisat Oshoala made three appearances for Nigeria at the 2015 World Cup

Asisat Oshoala Nationality: Nigerian Position: Forward Club: Dalian Quanjian (on loan at Barcelona) Age: 24

At just 24, Asisat Oshoala has already been named African Footballer of the Year on three occasions.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal forward plays for Chinese side Dalian Quanjian, although she joined Barcelona on loan in January.

Oshoala - who is commonly known as 'Superzee' - scored a late consolation in the Catalonians' Champions League final defeat to Lyon.

She also won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the 2014 Under-20 World Cup.

What are the big stories of the day?

Norway begin their World Cup campaign against Nigeria in the evening kick-off, but they will have to do without the first women's Ballon d'Or winner.

Ada Hegerberg won the coveted accolade in December before scoring a hat-trick for Lyon in the Champions League final on 18 May.

However, the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 was not selected in the Norwegian squad.

The 23-year-old has refused to play for the national side since 2017 after taking a stand against what she describes as a lack of respect for female players in Norway.

Nigeria go into the tie ranked 38th in the world and face a tough task to progress out of the group for the first time since 2003, with hosts France and South Korea still to play.

Olympic champions Germany are always a threat in big competitions and they are first in action on matchday two when they face China.

The two-time winners were knocked out in the semi-finals in 2015 - and in the quarter-finals of the European Championship in 2017 - but remain number two in the world.

The signs look ominous for China as Germany scored an unrivalled 38 goals in European qualifying, conceding just three, but first-choice goalkeeper Almuth Schult has been plagued by a shoulder injury and previously had measles.

China go into the tie ranked 16th in the world but watch out for midfielder Wang Shuang, who could be one of the most followed footballers in the Far East.

Her arrival at PSG has had a huge impact and an online documentary following her around Paris has been viewed eight million times in China, while the club's social media accounts have also risen by more than 650,000 followers.

Spain face South Africa in the second game and the Spanish could be the dark horses this summer but 37-year-old coach Jorge Vilda is the youngest at the tournament, three years younger than Brazil player Formiga.

So is experience an issue?

The profile of the sport is growing back home and free-to-air channel Gol will show 150 hours of World Cup coverage, but Spain have never got further than the group stages.

However, they might want to avoid a second-placed finish in Group B because it could result in a knockout tie with defending champions USA in the round of 16.

South Africa have had a torrid 2019, failing to win any of their previous eight matches.

The Banyana Banyana have never reached the World Cup finals but Thembi Kgatlana will be crucial to their chances of success after the 23-year-old was named the best player in Africa.

What are the key stats?

Norway's biggest World Cup win and Nigeria's heaviest defeat came in 1995 when Norway won 8-0.

Both head coaches for this game come from Sweden - Martin Sjogren (Norway) and Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Norway have taken part in every edition of the FWWC - one of seven teams to take part in all eight tournaments.

Spain qualified with a 100% record, winning all eight games and finishing eight points clear of second-placed Austria

South Africa are one of four teams making their debut at the FWWC finals.

Spain have never scored a second half goal at the FWWC finals.

Germany and China previously met in the 1995 semi-finals in Helsingborg with Germany winning 1-0 thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Bettina Wiegmann. Current Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg played in this game.

China have reached at least the quarter-final stage in each of their previous six appearances.

Did you see?