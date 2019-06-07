Juan Mata: Manchester United offer midfielder new contract

Mata scored six goals in 32 appearances for United in all competitions last season

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been offered a new contract.

Mata, 31, has scored 45 goals in 218 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea in 2014, with his current deal set to expire this month.

Uncertainty had surrounded the Spain international's future but United confirmed he had been offered a fresh deal in their list of released players.

It had already been confirmed Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia would leave the club this summer.

At under-23 level, new contracts have been offered to midfielder Aidan Barlow, goalkeepers Alex Fojticek and Paul Woolston, plus Italian defender Luca Ercolani.

Regan Poole and James Wilson, who have both played for United's first team but spent last season on loan at Newport County and Aberdeen respectively, have been released.

Zak Dearnley, Tom Sang, Callum Whelan and Matty Willock have also been let go, in addition to Matthew Olosunde, Tyrell Warren, DJ Buffonge, Callum Gribbin, Millen Baars, Josh Bohui and James Thompson.