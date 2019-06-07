Shelley Kerr: Scotland women head coach 'privileged and proud' to get MBE

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland success can change game - Kerr

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Shelley Kerr feels "privileged and proud" after being recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours with an MBE for her "passion" for football.

Kerr became the first head coach of Scotland women to lead the side to a World Cup finals and they start their tournament against England on Sunday.

The former Scotland defender had previously managed Arsenal and, in the men's game, Stirling University.

"It's a real privilege and I'm so, so proud," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"When I'm lying on my pillow at night I'll have a wee moment but I think right now I've got to be solely focused on the team and doing my best for them.

"I'll definitely take a moment when it's all over, especially with my family because they are the ones who have suffered over the years."

Other Scots in the honours list include Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer.

