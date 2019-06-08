Africa Cup of Nations: Bony and Wanyama score in warm-up games

Wilfried Bony helped Ivory Coast win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations

Former Swansea striker Wilfried Bony scored twice for Ivory Coast on Friday as the Elephants warmed up for the Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 victory over Comoros.

Bony, who was released by Swansea last month and is currently without a club, struck in each half before being substituted in the second half of the game which was played in France.

He spent the end of the season on loan at Qatar's Al-Arabi, where he scored five goals in their final seven league matches.

Bony was named in Ivory Coast's provisional Nations Cup squad last week - his first call-up since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 30-year-old was part of the Ivorian side that beat Ghana on penalties to win the 2015 Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

Ivory Coast will play alongside former champions Morocco as well as South Africa and Namibia in Group D for this year's newly expanded Nations Cup, which kicks off on 21 June in Cairo.

In another warm-up game near Paris on Friday, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama converted a second-half penalty to earn Kenya a 1-0 victory over Madagascar. Kenya will play in Group C of the Nations Cup with Algeria, Senegal and east African rivals Tanzania.

Former African champions Tunisia beat Iraq 2-0 in Rades on the outskirts of Tunis as they geared up for Egypt 2019.

Both goals came from French Ligue 1 players with Wahbi Khazri scoring after four minutes and Bassem Srarfi just before the half-hour mark.

Tunisia will face Mali, Mauritania and Angola in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations.