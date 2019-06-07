Nikita Parris: England forward on pranks and Lionesses progress

Parris has 34 senior caps and was top scorer with six goals in qualifying for the World Cup

Four years ago Nikita Parris was told over coffee with the England manager that she wasn't going to make the cut for the World Cup squad.

Now she is pranking her national team boss with a salty cup of tea.

"I would say the best trick I've pulled was putting salt instead of sugar in Phil Neville's tea. He took a big sip and spat it out like 'Uuurgggh, was that you'," said the Lionesses forward.

"He knew straight away that it would be me.

"We have a good rapport. You've got to know the people you can do tricks to and those you can't, but it's about having a laugh and creating the right environment."

Parris is set to make her World Cup debut at this year's tournament in France, which started on Friday, after a brilliant season for Manchester City.

She became the all-time top scorer in the WSL, picked up the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year award, then went on to secure a move from the FA Cup winners to European champions Olympique Lyonnaise.

In 2015 it was decided she was not experienced enough to travel to Canada with Mark Sampson's England squad, and she believes it was a turning point in her fledgling career.

"Mark and I sat down. He had hot chocolate, I had a coffee. I remember the moment because it ultimately determined which way I would go," the now 25-year-old recalls.

"Would I give up or would I knuckle down and ensure I made the next World Cup or the Euros? That's what my plans were. I knew I would break into it if I put everything into it and put my best foot forward."

As England were picking up the bronze medal - and their best ever finish - at the World Cup in Canada, Parris followed from afar on a family holiday but she remained committed to the team.

"I was in Egypt with my family. It was sometimes 1.30am over there but I got it on the laptop in my hotel room. Myself, my mum and my sister were all crowding around, watching it, hoping the wi-fi was strong enough."

Parris eventually made her international debut in 2016 before making the squad for the Euros a year later, where England reached the semi-finals.

She now has 34 senior England caps and was top scorer with six goals in qualifying for the World Cup.

Under the leadership of former Everton and Manchester United defender Neville, the Lionesses start their tournament on Sunday against Scotland in Nice.

As well as preparing for the biggest tournament of her career, Parris is also dealing with being in the public eye as the Lionesses' profiles rise.

"It's surreal when a young girl comes up and says: 'Niki, I just want to be like you'," said the Liverpudlian.

"I'm 25 years of age. I've still got loads of development in me and it makes me so happy that young girls feel like that.

"I say to them: 'Don't be me, be better than me' - because ultimately that will take the game forwards."

