Nigel Adkins: Hull City head coach to leave club

Nigel Adkins is to leave his role as Hull City head coach.

The 54-year-old will leave when his contract ends on 30 June, having been in charge since 7 December 2017.

He led the Tigers to a 13th-placed finish last season and had said in March that he would consider a new contract with the club.

But in a statement on social media Adkins said "after much careful consideration I have decided that our futures are not aligned."

Adkins' assistant Andy Crosby will also leave the KCOM Stadium at the end of the month with Hull saying recruitment for Adkins' successor "is already underway".

More to follow.