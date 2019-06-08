Gateshead relegated to National League North after financial breaches

Gateshead have played at the International Stadium for the past 46 years

Gateshead have been relegated to National League North following an appeal over their suspension from the National League.

The financially-troubled club were suspended last month after breaking financial rules and could have been made to play outside the fifth or sixth tier after being refused a licence.

But having got new owners Gateshead have been demoted just one level.

Their relegation means Aldershot win a reprieve and stay in the fifth tier.

The Shots had been relegated after finishing fourth-from-bottom, and their return to the National League also means Oxford City will stay in National League South, having originally been moved to National League North.

Gateshead ended the season in ninth place, but were docked nine points to finish in 17th position and fined £3,500 at a disciplinary hearing, which also found the club guilty of failing to obtain security of tenure over their ground.