Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49: Leyton Orient boss and former Tottenham defender passes away

Justin Edinburgh managed sides in three Wembley finals

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh has died at the age of 49.

The former Tottenham, Portsmouth and Southend player was taken to hospital on Monday after a cardiac arrest. and died six days later.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy," Orient chairman Nigel Travis told the club website.

Edinburgh, who won the FA Cup with Spurs, led Orient to the National League title this season as well as to the FA Trophy final.

He had previously managed Northampton Town, Gillingham and Newport County.

"All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments," Travis added.

"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever."

More to follow.