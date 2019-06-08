Premier Division: Battling Derry City rescue a draw against Shamrock Rovers

Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonagh celebrate Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's late equlaiser for Derry City

Derry City came from two goals down to snatch a point against Shamrock Rovers at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers moved into a two-goal lead after Trevor Clarke opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and Jack Byrne added a second three minutes later.

Derry responded quickly as Ciaran Coll pulled one back on 57 minutes, before Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe bundled home a late equaliser for the visitors.

Derry remain in fourth position in the table, with Rovers staying in second.

After a relatively quiet first half, the game burst into life when Clarke rounded off a Rovers counter-attack, with Byrne wasting no time in adding a second shortly after with an excellent 20-yard strike.

The two-goal advantage was reduced almost immediately, with full-back Coll heading home his first goal for the Candystripes.

Junior got the final touch on a Jamie McDonagh knock-down to secure a point for Declan Devine's men, who were returning to action after an enforced two-week break due to international fixtures.