Match ends, Turkey 2, France 0.
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Turkey 2-0 France
Turkey maintained their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying with a shock home victory over world champions France at the Torku Arena.
Kaan Ayhan opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he headed home.
Cengiz Under then doubled their lead just before half-time with a fine finish from just inside the area.
Turkey leapfrog France to top Group H having taken a maximum nine points from three Euro 2020 qualifiers, while France have two wins and a defeat.
The world champions sit in second, level with Iceland, with six points from their opening three qualifiers.
The hosts were the better side throughout and Ayhan's opener came after his centre-back partner Merih Demiral headed a deep free-kick back across goal for the Fortuna Dusseldorf defender to attack.
Their second second came after Dorukhan Tokoz capitalised on sloppy errors by Paul Pogba and Moussa Sissoko to slide in Roma's Under, who applied an emphatic finish.
France were poor for large periods and rarely threatened, though Antoine Griezmann did head wide a decent chance in the opening exchanges.
In fact, it was the first time in 10 years that Les Bleus have failed to have a shot on target.
For the hosts, Demiral headed wide late in the first half and Hugo Lloris did well to deny Burak Yilmaz and Mahmut Tekdemir in the second period.
France will look to bounce back from this disappointing result in Andorra on Tuesday while Turkey will attempt to make it four wins from four in Euro 2020 qualifying when they face Iceland in Reykjavik on the same day.
Line-ups
Turkey
- 12Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 22Ayhan
- 16DemiralBooked at 45mins
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 14TekdemirBooked at 39mins
- 7ÜnderSubstituted forYaziciat 85'minutes
- 5TokozSubstituted forOmurat 90'minutes
- 21KahveciSubstituted forTufanat 80'minutes
- 9Karaman
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 4Söyüncü
- 6Tufan
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Yazici
- 13Meras
- 15Yalcin
- 18Sangaré
- 19Omur
- 20Türüç
- 23Cakir
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5UmtitiBooked at 45mins
- 12DigneSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
- 17Sissoko
- 6Pogba
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forComanat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 9GiroudSubstituted forBen Yedderat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mendy
- 8Lemar
- 11Coman
- 15Zouma
- 16Areola
- 18Dubois
- 19Lenglet
- 20Thauvin
- 21NDombele
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 2, France 0.
Offside, Turkey. Mehmet Zeki Çelik tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (France).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Abdulkadir Omur tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Abdulkadir Omur replaces Dorukhan Tokoz.
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.
Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Booking
Kingsley Coman (France) is shown the yellow card.
Kingsley Coman (France) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenan Karaman following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Ferland Mendy (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).
Foul by Paul Pogba (France).
Fehmi Mert Günok (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Ozan Tufan replaces Irfan Kahveci.
Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey).
Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (France).
Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Olivier Giroud.
Moussa Sissoko (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dorukhan Tokoz.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.