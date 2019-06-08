European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Turkey2France0

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Turkey 2-0 France

Turkey
Kaan Ayhan's header was his third goal for his country

Turkey maintained their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying with a shock home victory over world champions France at the Torku Arena.

Kaan Ayhan opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he headed home.

Cengiz Under then doubled their lead just before half-time with a fine finish from just inside the area.

Turkey leapfrog France to top Group H having taken a maximum nine points from three Euro 2020 qualifiers, while France have two wins and a defeat.

The world champions sit in second, level with Iceland, with six points from their opening three qualifiers.

The hosts were the better side throughout and Ayhan's opener came after his centre-back partner Merih Demiral headed a deep free-kick back across goal for the Fortuna Dusseldorf defender to attack.

Their second second came after Dorukhan Tokoz capitalised on sloppy errors by Paul Pogba and Moussa Sissoko to slide in Roma's Under, who applied an emphatic finish.

France were poor for large periods and rarely threatened, though Antoine Griezmann did head wide a decent chance in the opening exchanges.

In fact, it was the first time in 10 years that Les Bleus have failed to have a shot on target.

For the hosts, Demiral headed wide late in the first half and Hugo Lloris did well to deny Burak Yilmaz and Mahmut Tekdemir in the second period.

France will look to bounce back from this disappointing result in Andorra on Tuesday while Turkey will attempt to make it four wins from four in Euro 2020 qualifying when they face Iceland in Reykjavik on the same day.

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 12Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 22Ayhan
  • 16DemiralBooked at 45mins
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 14TekdemirBooked at 39mins
  • 7ÜnderSubstituted forYaziciat 85'minutes
  • 5TokozSubstituted forOmurat 90'minutes
  • 21KahveciSubstituted forTufanat 80'minutes
  • 9Karaman
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 6Tufan
  • 8Ozyakup
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Yazici
  • 13Meras
  • 15Yalcin
  • 18Sangaré
  • 19Omur
  • 20Türüç
  • 23Cakir

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5UmtitiBooked at 45mins
  • 12DigneSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
  • 17Sissoko
  • 6Pogba
  • 10Mbappé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forComanat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forBen Yedderat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mendy
  • 8Lemar
  • 11Coman
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Areola
  • 18Dubois
  • 19Lenglet
  • 20Thauvin
  • 21NDombele
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Damir Skomina

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Turkey 2, France 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Turkey 2, France 0.

Offside, Turkey. Mehmet Zeki Çelik tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (France).

Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Turkey. Abdulkadir Omur tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Abdulkadir Omur replaces Dorukhan Tokoz.

Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.

Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

Booking

Kingsley Coman (France) is shown the yellow card.

Kingsley Coman (France) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenan Karaman following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Ferland Mendy (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).

Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

Fehmi Mert Günok (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Ozan Tufan replaces Irfan Kahveci.

Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey).

Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).

Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.

Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (France).

Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Olivier Giroud.

Moussa Sissoko (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dorukhan Tokoz.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep210126-43
3Kosovo20202202
4Bulgaria302134-12
5Montenegro302137-42

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine32107167
2Luxembourg31114404
3Portugal20201102
4Lithuania201123-11
5Serbia201116-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland33006249
2Germany22005236
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia200214-30
5Belarus300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland32103127
2Switzerland21105324
3Georgia31023303
4Denmark20204402
5Gibraltar200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32015416
2Croatia32015416
3Wales21012203
4Slovakia21012113
5Azerbaijan200225-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain33008269
2Sweden32108447
3Romania31117524
4Malta310226-43
5Norway302167-12
6Faroe Islands3003310-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland33004049
2Israel32108357
3North Macedonia31114314
4Austria310235-23
5Slovenia302123-12
6Latvia300318-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008089
2France32018356
3Iceland320134-16
4Albania31023303
5Moldova310228-63
6Andorra300306-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33008179
2Russia3201143116
3Scotland32014406
4Cyprus31026423
5Kazakhstan310237-43
6San Marino3003016-160

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy3300110119
2Finland32014226
3Greece311145-14
4Bos-Herze311145-14
5Armenia31024403
6Liechtenstein3003011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

