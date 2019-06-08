Dieumerci Mbokani: DR Congo striker extends stay with Belgian club Antwerp

Dieumerci Mbokani signed for Antwerp in August 2018

DR Congo veteran striker Dieumerci Mbokani has extended his contract with Belgian club Antwerp for another season.

The 33-year-old joined the top flight club last August and had an impressive season.

"Dieumerci Mbokani immediately captured all the Red and White hearts and had a hugely important part in our hunt for European football last season. Good luck Dieu!", Antwerp said in a statement on their website.

The former Hull City, Norwich City and Monaco player netted 14 goals and provided nine assists in 33 appearances to help Antwerp clinch a Uefa Europa league play-off spot.

Mbokani had previously played for two other Belgian clubs Standard Liege and Anderlecht where he started his European career in 2006 after a spell with Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

He won the Belgian league three times with Anderlecht and twice with Standard Liege.

Two of the league titles with Anderlecht came in his last two seasons with the club when he scored a total of 34 goals in 53 games.

Mbokani left Anderlecht in the 2013/2014 season to join Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev where he won a league title and two FA cups before he went on separate loans to the then Premier league clubs Norwich City and Hull City.

He also featured for Ligue 1 club Monaco and Bundlesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Mbokani has scored 18 goals in 40 appearances for DR Congo, including at three consecutive Nations Cup tournaments from 2013 as he helped his country to a third place finish in 2015.

He last played for DR Congo at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and has not been included in the Leopards' provisional squad for this year's edition in Egypt which starts on 21 June.