Women's World Cup: Spain Women 3-1 South Africa Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Jenni Hermoso scored two penalties as Spain came from behind to beat World Cup debutants South Africa, who were reduced to 10 players.
Atletico Madrid's Hermoso converted both spot-kicks in the second half, awarded after a handball and Nothando Vilakazi's late challenge, for which she received a second yellow card.
Spain were the better side and Lucia Garcia added a cool third late on.
Thembi Kgatlana had given South Africa a shock lead with a chipped finish.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Spain Women
- 13Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 4Paredes
- 16León
- 7CorrederaBooked at 90mins
- 11PutellasSubstituted forGarcíaat 73'minutes
- 14Torrecilla
- 6LosadaSubstituted forBonmatíat 45'minutes
- 19SampedroSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 10Hermoso
- 9Caldentey
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo
- 2Jiménez
- 3Ouahabi
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 12Guijarro
- 15Meseguer
- 17García
- 18Bonmatí
- 20Pereira
- 21Falcón
- 22García
- 23Quiñones
South Africa Women
- 16Dlamini
- 2Ramalepe
- 5van WykBooked at 69mins
- 4Matlou
- 3VilakaziBooked at 82mins
- 9MthandiSubstituted forSeoposenweat 56'minutes
- 19BiyanaBooked at 77mins
- 15Jane
- 10MotlhaloSubstituted forNdimeniat 52'minutes
- 8FulutudiluSubstituted forSmedaat 77'minutes
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 1Mpuru
- 6Makhabane
- 7Dhlamini
- 12Seoposenwe
- 13Mbane
- 14Makhubela
- 17Smeda
- 18Gamede
- 20Swart
- 21Ndimeni
- 22Mulaudzi
- 23Holweni
- Referee:
- María Carvajal
Match Stats
Home TeamSpain WomenAway TeamSouth Africa Women
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13