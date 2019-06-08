Women's World Cup: Spain Women 3-1 South Africa Women

From the section

Women's World Cup 2019: Kgatlana shocks Spain by giving South Africa the lead

Jenni Hermoso scored two penalties as Spain came from behind to beat World Cup debutants South Africa, who were reduced to 10 players.

Atletico Madrid's Hermoso converted both spot-kicks in the second half, awarded after a handball and Nothando Vilakazi's late challenge, for which she received a second yellow card.

Spain were the better side and Lucia Garcia added a cool third late on.

Thembi Kgatlana had given South Africa a shock lead with a chipped finish.

