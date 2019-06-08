Millie Bright column: 'Why I’m swapping social media for my World Cup journal'

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright will be writing columns for the BBC Sport website as the national team attempts to win this summer's World Cup in France.

I decided to ditch social media and keep a journal for Euro 2017, which was my first major tournament with England, and I'm doing exactly the same for the World Cup in France.

Two years ago, that decision worked for me and given it's my first World Cup, on an even bigger stage and there is a lot of expectation for us to do well, I don't see why I should do anything differently.

I consider myself a mentally strong player. It's something that people always label me with, although I have been on a journey in that regard, but no matter how strong you are I know that all the opinion that will fly around in the tournament can eat away at you and have a potentially lasting effect.

It's not a risk I'm prepared to take. I'm happy staying in the World Cup bubble with England and eliminating the distractions. Besides, I want to enjoy every minute of this unique experience , and I don't want to look back and think that I was just sat on my phone.

These days everyone is on their phone and I just want to enjoy the places we're visiting and be 100% focussed on the World Cup. I have plenty to keep me occupied without going on social media, including watching Love Island!

I'm not the only England player who has taken the decision to block out social media, and we've asked those who have decided to stay on not to discuss anything that pops up with us.

We all respect each other's decisions and it's an issue we've considered carefully based on other players' experiences where they've told us how the criticism can affect them and how it can carry on after the tournament. It's the type of thing that you can take into your club form because you are being judged as a footballer not a person.

I just don't want to let it affect me.

My journal helps with the ups and downs of football

England's first World Cup game is against Scotland on Sunday

My World Cup journal is already under way as I started it in the build-up camps and it's a way of me coping with the tournament and charting my journey from the start to the finish.

My mum made me a special one for the Euros, and she has done the same again with lots of cute notes from my family, which was a surprise. They are so nice to read when you're away.

It's important to realise that in football, it's not always rosy. Don't get me wrong, being at a World Cup is something I dreamed of as a little girl, and never thought would happen, so to be here out in Nice on the eve of our first World Cup game is so exciting.

But there are times when you might have a bad training session or a bad day, and although I would often go to a team-mate to have a chat if that were the case, it's also great to have the option of expressing your thoughts in a journal if you don't want to bother anyone.

Sometimes you just need to get it off your chest without interrupting anyone else's preparations.

Writing a journal has also been part of my journey in terms of dealing with internal thoughts and emotions as a professional footballer.

I think I've always been regarded as a mentally strong person and a tough character but it took me a while to reach a point where I realised that internalising your emotions wasn't doing me any good.

When I was younger, I had a fear of being judged as a footballer, and my worst fear was feeling like I didn't belong at the level of football I was playing.

At first, I used to just shrug off people's opinions and I think most people think it didn't affect me, but actually, inside I was struggling. In truth, it was just a mask to my real emotions.

People never saw that side of me and it probably comes as a shock to some that I was like that. They would say, "Mil's fine, she's always alright."

I had the perception that speaking out about your problems was a weakness, but after working with Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, I learned that vocalising them is actually stronger than keeping them in.

There were times when whatever was in my head could affect my performance and I'd become a bit rash on the pitch, but now I know when that happens I need to sit down and have a chat with whoever it might be. That's why I think the relationship between a player and a manager is so important and having friends in the squad like Carly Telford or Rachel Daly are a big help.

We're all human and we all have our bad days, so it's important to look after each other when you're away for so long.

'My mum will be a nervous wreck'

England are fourth favourites to win the World Cup

My parents and my family are all flying over for the game against Scotland, and are super proud for me to have made it to a World Cup.

My mum will be a nervous wreck for the game and wearing the same clothes she always does when she watches me play, although she might have to take a different option to her usual black jeans given it's so warm out here. Otherwise she might make herself ill.

My dad is the one who has to keep her calm and tell her it's going to be fine. It's a good combo between the two of them. He's the cool one and he'll say: 'Go on kid, go and have a good game, be brave and enjoy it. Be careful, no stupid tackles and don't get yourself hurt.'

My mum will not admit it but I know her well enough to say that she probably has a fear of me being disappointed or if I had a bad game, but she doesn't need to worry about that at all.

I've got a strong mentality and I've had plenty of bad games to know how to handle them and get past them.

For me and my family, who come from a little village in Derbyshire, seeing someone represent you at the World Cup is massive. These type of things don't happen from our neck of the woods, it's unheard of really, but I cannot wait for the challenge.

Being at a World Cup is a dream for me, but it's a dream which is not yet complete. Not only do we have to perform well, but we've got to win and hopefully be taking that gold medal home come 7 July.

