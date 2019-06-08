Keramuddin Keram: Fifa finds Afghanistan Football Federation president 'guilty' of sexual abuse claims

The former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation has been given a lifetime-ban after "sexually abusing" players in the women's national team.

Keramuddin Keram, was also fined 1m Swiss Francs (£794,849) after the investigation carried out by world football's governing body Fifa.

An independent ethics committee also said he was guilty of "abusing his position" as AFF president.

Complaints lodged had accused him of "repeated" sexual abuse from 2013-18.

Fifa said the allegations had been made by "at least" five Afghani players.

In December, Keram was suspended from his post by Afghanistan's attorney general's office following allegations made by former players and Kelly Lindsey, the American former head coach of the team.

At the time, the AFF called the allegations "groundless".