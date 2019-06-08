Nicky Devlin: Livingston sign right-back after he rejects new Walsall deal

Nicky Devlin (left) suffered relegation with Walsall after a final-day draw with Shrewsbury Town

Livingston have signed former Ayr United defender Nicky Devlin on a two-year contract after he back rejected a new deal with Walsall.

The 25-year-old, who moved south in 2017, played 49 times this season for a side who were relegated to League Two.

New manager Darrell Clarke wanted to keep him, but right-back Devlin has opted to return north.

"It will strengthen us defensively and will be a good signing offensively," Livingston manager Gary Holt said.

"Nicky has played over 70 games in League One in England, which has no doubt enhanced his development over the years. He obviously has experience of the Scottish game also."

Devlin began his career with Dumbarton and, after failing to break into the first team after a move to Motherwell, he had loan spells with Stenhousemuir and Dumbarton before moving to Ayr in 2014.

Holt has already secured midfielder Marvin Bartley from Hibernian, and striker Lyndon Dykes will be available after being loaned back to Queen of the South following his transfer in January.

"There will be one or two others in the coming weeks," Holt said. "It's an exciting time to be a Livingston fan."

