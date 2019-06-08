Women's World Cup: Marta unlikely to feature for Brazil against Jamaica

Marta has been training in France

Six-time world player of the year Marta is unlikely to feature in Brazil's World Cup opener against Jamaica on Sunday because of a thigh injury.

In a news conference, Brazil boss Vadao said the 33-year-old forward was "not in a condition" to start the game, but added she "may be on the bench".

Marta picked up the injury last month during Brazil's preparations for the tournament in France.

"We don't think she will participate," said Vadao.

"Of course if you lose a player like that, you lose someone who is extremely important. She can play in several different positions.

"This is obviously a great loss, but the athletes we have are here to play."

Marta, who was world player of the year from 2006-10 and in 2018, holds the record for the most goals scored at a Women's World Cup, with 15 across four tournaments.

Brazil have lost eight matches heading into the World Cup. They were drawn in Group C alongside Australia and Italy with their opener against World Cup debutants Jamaica taking place in Grenoble.

