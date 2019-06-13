Women's World Cup - Group D
Japan14:00Scotland
Venue: Roazhon Park

Women's World Cup: Kerr looks for Scotland to build on positives

Scotland opened the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to England
Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland
Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST
Head coach Shelley Kerr wants Scotland to build on a good second half against England as they take on Japan in their second Women's World Cup group match.

Scotland opened Group D with a 2-1 defeat to England, while Japan were held to a 0-0 draw by Argentina.

The Scots started nervously on their tournament debut but improved after the break, scoring through Claire Emslie.

"When you finish a game so strongly, you need to have a similar mindset and remember the positives," said Kerr.

"We need to concentrate on being better on the ball if we are to create chances. That's something we didn't do very well in the England game.

"We've got the players capable of doing that and we've worked really well in training to put in place a gameplan we think can be successful.

"The target is still the same, we want to get out of the group and to do that we need to win at least one game."

Match stats

  • Japan have won both previous meetings with Scotland, with the most recent a 2-0 friendly victory in Achna in February 2007
  • Scotland have never scored against Japan and have conceded six
  • Japan have won their last five World Cup matches against European sides and their only defeat in 11 games at the tournament came in the 2015 final against the United States
  • They have won their second group stage game in each of their last three World Cups
  • The opening defeat by England was Scotland's first loss in six matches

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 14th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006156
2Norway21014223
3Nigeria210123-13
4South Korea200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22002026
2Spain21013213
3China100101-10
4South Africa100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003033
2Italy11002113
3Australia100112-10
4Jamaica100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11002113
2Argentina10100001
3Japan10100001
4Scotland100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada11001013
2Netherlands11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4New Zealand100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA1100130133
2Sweden11002023
3Chile100102-20
4Thailand1001013-130
