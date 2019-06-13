Women's World Cup: Kerr looks for Scotland to build on positives
|Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland
|Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST
|Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.
Head coach Shelley Kerr wants Scotland to build on a good second half against England as they take on Japan in their second Women's World Cup group match.
Scotland opened Group D with a 2-1 defeat to England, while Japan were held to a 0-0 draw by Argentina.
The Scots started nervously on their tournament debut but improved after the break, scoring through Claire Emslie.
"When you finish a game so strongly, you need to have a similar mindset and remember the positives," said Kerr.
"We need to concentrate on being better on the ball if we are to create chances. That's something we didn't do very well in the England game.
"We've got the players capable of doing that and we've worked really well in training to put in place a gameplan we think can be successful.
"The target is still the same, we want to get out of the group and to do that we need to win at least one game."
Match stats
- Japan have won both previous meetings with Scotland, with the most recent a 2-0 friendly victory in Achna in February 2007
- Scotland have never scored against Japan and have conceded six
- Japan have won their last five World Cup matches against European sides and their only defeat in 11 games at the tournament came in the 2015 final against the United States
- They have won their second group stage game in each of their last three World Cups
- The opening defeat by England was Scotland's first loss in six matches