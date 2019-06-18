Women's World Cup: 'Argentina won't live with Scotland' - Erin Cuthbert

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland lose 2-1 to Japan despite Clelland's late strike

Women's World Cup: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Argentina "won't be able to live" with Scotland if Shelley Kerr's side "bring their A-game" in Wednesday's World Cup meeting, says forward Erin Cuthbert.

The Scots need to win at the Parc des Princes in Paris to have a chance of progressing to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides.

Having lost to England and Japan, the Chelsea striker is hoping for a complete performance.

"You can have all the tactics you want," Cuthbert said.

"But ultimately it's going to come down to small margins and pieces of individual brilliance to break them down.

"We're under no illusions that Argentina are out here to beat us too and they'll probably have the same perception that this game is the big one.

"So we know it's going to be hard, they know it's going to be hard but ultimately we want to come out with all three points."

With Scotland ranked 20th in the world and the South Americans 17 places below, this is the match many have predicted Kerr's side will take maximum points from.

Argentina, however, drew 0-0 with Japan and again impressed defensively in their 1-0 defeat by England.

"This is going to be a different game," 20-year-old Cuthbert said. "With the first two we've had to be more defensive structurally, and you have to be more mindful of your defensive roles or else they're going to hurt you.

"But Argentina pose a different threat - we might be able to get them to open up and create more spaces. And for us forward players and midfielders we might have better openings and be able to pick pockets out.

"It's all about us players performing on the night as well. If we bring our A-game they aren't going to be able to live with us."

The Parc des Princes was, of course, the site of James McFadden's famous goal against France in 2007 and when asked if she would be doing something similar on Wednesday, Cuthbert said: "I wish it was that easy.

"I would just want anyone to score the goal to be honest, it's going to be a really tough game."

Argentina pledge to 'go for the three points'

BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont in Paris

Argentina coach Carlos Borrello says Scotland's performances so far at the World Cup have not altered his view that Wednesday night's game will be a tough one for his side.

"Scotland are a good team, with three or four very good players, so we've got to be wary of them," said Borrello.

"They have many of the same attributes as England. They play directly and are strong physically, so it will be a difficult game."

This is Argentina's third appearance at a World Cup but they have never been beyond the group stage. An unlikely set of results in other groups could mean a point would be enough for them to qualify, but that is not in their thinking.

"We can't speculate," added Borrello. "We need to go for the three points and that's what we'll do.

"Although we lack the physicality, the height, the fitness of other countries, we have character and desire. This group has suffered in the past and now they want to put things right."

Match facts

This is the first ever meeting between the sides.

Argentina have lost both of their previous third group-stage games at the Women's World Cup 6-1.

All four of the goals Scotland have conceded have come in the first half, both goals they've scored have come in the second.

No side has ever lost all three group games by a 2-1 scoreline. The only other side to lose their opening two games 2-1 are New Zealand - who like Scotland, also lost to Japan and England.

Scotland are the first side from Europe to have lost their opening two matches at their first Women's World Cup.

Argentina are the only side to have been goalless at half-time in both their matches at the current tournament.

