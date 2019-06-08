Devonte Redmond: Wrexham sign midfielder from Salford City

Devonte Redmond was previously on loan at Scunthorpe United

Wrexham have signed Devonte Redmond from Salford City on a two-year deal.

Redmond is the son of former Wrexham player Paul Edwards and a former Manchester United youth graduate.

Redmond came through the ranks at United with England striker Marcus Rashford and made his Salford debut against Eastleigh in February 2019, scoring twice in 15 appearances.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done. Wrexham are club I have always followed due to the family ties," he said.

"This is a massive club that has aspirations to play in the football league, minimum."

Speaking of this dad's influence, Redmond added: "I used to watch my dad out there on the Racecourse pitch so it's a strange feeling in a way.

"It's like it is written for me to come here and hopefully follow in my dad's footsteps and achieve something big at Wrexham."