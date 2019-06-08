Euro 2020 qualifying: Greece 0-3 Italy

From the section

Barella scored his second goal for Italy

Italy maintained their 100% winning record in Euro 2020 qualifying with a comfortable victory over Greece.

Roberto Mancini's side top Group J with three wins from three games, scoring 11 goals and yet to concede.

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella lashed in the opening goal and Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a delightful second into the top corner.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci headed in the third before half-time with Greece barely threatening.