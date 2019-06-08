Match ends, Greece 0, Italy 3.
Euro 2020 qualifying: Greece 0-3 Italy
Italy maintained their 100% winning record in Euro 2020 qualifying with a comfortable victory over Greece.
Roberto Mancini's side top Group J with three wins from three games, scoring 11 goals and yet to concede.
Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella lashed in the opening goal and Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a delightful second into the top corner.
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci headed in the third before half-time with Greece barely threatening.
Line-ups
Greece
- 13Barkas
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 4Manolas
- 19Papastathopoulos
- 3Stafylidis
- 5Siovas
- 16MasourasBooked at 45mins
- 22SamarisBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBakasetasat 77'minutes
- 21KourbelisSubstituted forSiopisat 45'minutes
- 17KolovosSubstituted forMavriasat 45'minutes
- 10Fortounis
Substitutes
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Kotsiras
- 6Durmishaj
- 7Siopis
- 9Koulouris
- 11Pelkas
- 12Paschalakis
- 14Bakasetas
- 15Valerianos
- 18Mavrias
- 20Mantalos
- 23Koutris
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 16Florenzi
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 4EmersonSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 68'minutes
- 18Barella
- 8Jorginho
- 6VerrattiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPellegriniat 81'minutes
- 14Chiesa
- 9BelottiSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Mancini
- 7Pellegrini
- 11Kean
- 12Cragno
- 13Romagnoli
- 15Sensi
- 17Pavoletti
- 20Bernardeschi
- 21Quagliarella
- 22Gollini
- 23Cristante
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Greece 0, Italy 3.
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgios Masouras (Greece).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Vasilios Barkas.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Andrea Belotti.
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).
Georgios Masouras (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Marco Verratti.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Anastasios Bakasetas replaces Andreas Samaris.
Attempt missed. Manolis Siopis (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Georgios Masouras.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sokratis (Greece).
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mattia De Sciglio (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Emerson.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Emerson.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Marco Verratti (Italy).
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgios Masouras (Greece).
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Offside, Greece. Konstantinos Fortounis tries a through ball, but Georgios Masouras is caught offside.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.