Match ends, Belarus 0, Germany 2.
Euro 2020 qualifying: Belarus 0-2 Germany
Goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus maintained Germany's 100% record in Euro 2020 qualifying as they beat Belarus in Borisov.
Manchester City forward Sane opened the scoring with a curled finish from close range before Reus drove in a second after making a late run into the box.
Belarus were unlucky to have scored themselves with Manuel Neuer superbly denying Nikita Naumov's header.
The win means Germany are second in Group C with six points from two games.
Germany's performance was routine rather than sparkling but they did what was necessary to ensure a second successive qualifying win.
They probably should have had a third, however, but Sane - who was left out of Germany's World Cup squad last year - headed onto the base of the post before the ball bounced away to safety.
Germany next host Estonia on 11 June as they look to keep up the pressure on current Group C leaders Northern Ireland, who came from behind to beat Estonia earlier on Saturday but have played a game more than Joachim Low's side.
Line-ups
Belarus
- 1Gutor
- 4ShitovBooked at 77mins
- 5Polyakov
- 3Martynovich
- 17Naumov
- 19Volodko
- 10GromykoSubstituted forKorzunat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Maevski
- 2Dragun
- 9LaptevSubstituted forSkavyshat 63'minutes
- 7KovalevSubstituted forGordeychukat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Volkov
- 8Korzun
- 11Gordeychuk
- 12Klimovich
- 13Skavysh
- 14Shikavka
- 15Kislyak
- 16Pavlyuchenko
- 20Veretilo
- 21Pechenin
- 22Stasevich
- 23Nekhajchik
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 4Ginter
- 15Süle
- 5Tah
- 13Klostermann
- 6Kimmich
- 21GündoganSubstituted forGoretzkaat 81'minutes
- 14Schulz
- 11ReusSubstituted forBrandtat 76'minutes
- 19Sané
- 20GnabrySubstituted forDraxlerat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kehrer
- 3Hector
- 7Draxler
- 9Werner
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 16Halstenberg
- 17Stark
- 18Goretzka
- 22Ulreich
- 23Havertz
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belarus 0, Germany 2.
Booking
Nikita Korzun (Belarus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Maksim Skavysh (Belarus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikhail Gordeychuk.
Julian Draxler (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Korzun (Belarus).
Leroy Sané (Germany) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Matthias Ginter with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Leon Goretzka replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Germany).
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Maksim Skavysh (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikhail Gordeychuk.
Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maksim Skavysh (Belarus).
Booking
Igor Shitov (Belarus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nico Schulz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Igor Shitov (Belarus).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Marco Reus.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stanislav Dragun (Belarus).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Mikhail Gordeychuk replaces Yuri Kovalev.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stanislav Dragun (Belarus).
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).
Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Maksim Skavysh replaces Denis Laptev.
Goal!
Goal! Belarus 0, Germany 2. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Nikita Korzun replaces Valeri Gromyko.
Offside, Belarus. Aleksandr Gutor tries a through ball, but Denis Laptev is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus.