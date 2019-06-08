Euro 2020 qualifying: Belarus 0-2 Germany

Sane took his international tally to four goals with his first-half strike

Goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus maintained Germany's 100% record in Euro 2020 qualifying as they beat Belarus in Borisov.

Manchester City forward Sane opened the scoring with a curled finish from close range before Reus drove in a second after making a late run into the box.

Belarus were unlucky to have scored themselves with Manuel Neuer superbly denying Nikita Naumov's header.

The win means Germany are second in Group C with six points from two games.

Germany's performance was routine rather than sparkling but they did what was necessary to ensure a second successive qualifying win.

They probably should have had a third, however, but Sane - who was left out of Germany's World Cup squad last year - headed onto the base of the post before the ball bounced away to safety.

Germany next host Estonia on 11 June as they look to keep up the pressure on current Group C leaders Northern Ireland, who came from behind to beat Estonia earlier on Saturday but have played a game more than Joachim Low's side.