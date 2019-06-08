European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Belarus0Germany2

Euro 2020 qualifying: Belarus 0-2 Germany

Leroy Sane
Sane took his international tally to four goals with his first-half strike

Goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus maintained Germany's 100% record in Euro 2020 qualifying as they beat Belarus in Borisov.

Manchester City forward Sane opened the scoring with a curled finish from close range before Reus drove in a second after making a late run into the box.

Belarus were unlucky to have scored themselves with Manuel Neuer superbly denying Nikita Naumov's header.

The win means Germany are second in Group C with six points from two games.

Germany's performance was routine rather than sparkling but they did what was necessary to ensure a second successive qualifying win.

They probably should have had a third, however, but Sane - who was left out of Germany's World Cup squad last year - headed onto the base of the post before the ball bounced away to safety.

Germany next host Estonia on 11 June as they look to keep up the pressure on current Group C leaders Northern Ireland, who came from behind to beat Estonia earlier on Saturday but have played a game more than Joachim Low's side.

Line-ups

Belarus

  • 1Gutor
  • 4ShitovBooked at 77mins
  • 5Polyakov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 17Naumov
  • 19Volodko
  • 10GromykoSubstituted forKorzunat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Maevski
  • 2Dragun
  • 9LaptevSubstituted forSkavyshat 63'minutes
  • 7KovalevSubstituted forGordeychukat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Volkov
  • 8Korzun
  • 11Gordeychuk
  • 12Klimovich
  • 13Skavysh
  • 14Shikavka
  • 15Kislyak
  • 16Pavlyuchenko
  • 20Veretilo
  • 21Pechenin
  • 22Stasevich
  • 23Nekhajchik

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Ginter
  • 15Süle
  • 5Tah
  • 13Klostermann
  • 6Kimmich
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forGoretzkaat 81'minutes
  • 14Schulz
  • 11ReusSubstituted forBrandtat 76'minutes
  • 19Sané
  • 20GnabrySubstituted forDraxlerat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kehrer
  • 3Hector
  • 7Draxler
  • 9Werner
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 16Halstenberg
  • 17Stark
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22Ulreich
  • 23Havertz
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamBelarusAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Belarus 0, Germany 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Belarus 0, Germany 2.

Booking

Nikita Korzun (Belarus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Maksim Skavysh (Belarus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikhail Gordeychuk.

Julian Draxler (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Korzun (Belarus).

Leroy Sané (Germany) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Matthias Ginter with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Schulz.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Leon Goretzka replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Germany).

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Maksim Skavysh (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikhail Gordeychuk.

Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maksim Skavysh (Belarus).

Booking

Igor Shitov (Belarus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nico Schulz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Igor Shitov (Belarus).

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Marco Reus.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stanislav Dragun (Belarus).

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Serge Gnabry.

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Mikhail Gordeychuk replaces Yuri Kovalev.

Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz.

Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stanislav Dragun (Belarus).

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).

Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Maksim Skavysh replaces Denis Laptev.

Goal!

Goal! Belarus 0, Germany 2. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Nikita Korzun replaces Valeri Gromyko.

Offside, Belarus. Aleksandr Gutor tries a through ball, but Denis Laptev is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep210126-43
3Kosovo20202202
4Bulgaria302134-12
5Montenegro302137-42

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine32107167
2Luxembourg31114404
3Portugal20201102
4Lithuania201123-11
5Serbia201116-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland33006249
2Germany22005236
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia200214-30
5Belarus300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland32103127
2Switzerland21105324
3Georgia31023303
4Denmark20204402
5Gibraltar200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32015416
2Croatia32015416
3Wales21012203
4Slovakia21012113
5Azerbaijan200225-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain33008269
2Sweden32108447
3Romania31117524
4Malta310226-43
5Norway302167-12
6Faroe Islands3003310-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland33004049
2Israel32108357
3North Macedonia31114314
4Austria310235-23
5Slovenia302123-12
6Latvia300318-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008089
2France32018356
3Iceland320134-16
4Albania31023303
5Moldova310228-63
6Andorra300306-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33008179
2Russia3201143116
3Scotland32014406
4Cyprus31026423
5Kazakhstan310237-43
6San Marino3003016-160

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy3300110119
2Finland32014226
3Greece311145-14
4Bos-Herze311145-14
5Armenia31024403
6Liechtenstein3003011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport