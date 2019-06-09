Australia 1-2 Italy: Bonansea scores twice as Italy fight back to clinch late victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Australia 1-2 Italy

Italy fought back from a goal down to beat Australia in stoppage time and pull off a big shock at the end of the best contest of the Women's World Cup.

Juventus star Barbara Bonansea struck both goals in the second half for the Italians, who have qualified for the finals for the first time in 20 years, winning it from close range in the fifth minute of added time.

Australia captain Sam Kerr had earlier given the Group C favourites a first-half lead as she tucked in on the rebound after her penalty was saved.

The two sides are joined in the group by Brazil and Jamaica, who meet in Grenoble later on Sunday (14:30 BST).

The Azzurri celebrated joyously at the full-time whistle in France's north-eastern city of Valenciennes, having not played in a match at the World Cup finals since being eliminated in the group stage in 1999.

They are ranked 15th in the world, nine places below Australia, who many commentators have tipped to have a strong chance of going all the way to the final in Lyon on 7 July.

Kerr, who is the all-time record goalscorer in both the United States and Australia's top professional leagues, opened the scoring as she tucked in the rebound when her first-half penalty was saved, after she was brought down by Italy skipper Sara Gama.

It was her first goal at the World Cup finals in her ninth appearance over three tournaments, and she celebrated in a similar style to former Everton star Tim Cahill, the Australia men's team legend, as she playfully punched the corner flag.

Italy had two goals correctly ruled out for offside - one of them extremely narrowly - either side of Bonansea's equaliser, a goal the Italians were gifted.

A defensive mistake from Australia centre-back Clare Polkinghorne handed possession to Italy before Bonansea took full advantage, weaving in to the penalty area before getting past Alanna Kennedy and slotting home.

Bonansea's goal was timed at 94:39 and was the latest winning goal scored in normal time of a Women's World Cup

Australia's Kennedy then headed just wide at the far post before later nearly turning in to her own net, and Gama did well to block from Kerr in second-half stoppage time as Australia pushed for a winner. However, moments later Bonansea snatched the points at the other end.

The Matildas had lost both of the final two warm-up games, conceding eight goals against a combination of the holders, the United States, and the European champions, the Netherlands and they will need to bounce back quickly from this defeat. They face Brazil in Montpellier on Thursday before meeting Jamaica in Grenoble on 18 June.

Italy face the Jamaicans in Reims on Friday, before a potentially decisive match against Brazil the following Tuesday, back in Valenciennes.

Two teams will qualify automatically from each group and progress to the last 16, as well as the three best third-placed sides from the six groups of four.