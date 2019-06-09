Brazil Women 3-0 Jamaica Women

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Brazil's Cristiane seals hat-trick against Jamaica with a free-kick

Brazil striker Cristiane became the oldest person to score a World Cup hat-trick as her treble handed debutants Jamaica a 3-0 loss.

The South American champions were missing legendary forward Marta, the all-time leading scorer in Women's World Cups, through injury in Grenoble.

But they got their Group C campaign off to a flying start as Cristiane headed the first before tapping home a second.

And a fine free-kick gave the 34-year-old the first hat-trick at France 2019.

Cristiane, who plays her club football in her home country for Sao Paulo, is the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick in either the men's or women's game.

Aged 34 years and 25 days, she beat the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain at the men's World Cup in Russia in June 2018.

In front of a 17,000 crowd at the Stade des Alpes, Brazil could even afford to miss a penalty, Jamaica's 19-year-old keeper Sydney Schneider saving Andressa Alves' weak attempt when the score was 1-0.

It was awarded after Allyson Swaby handled inside her own area.

The win lifted Brazil to the top of group, level on points with Italy, who came from behind to beat Australia 2-1 earlier in the day.

Brazil, who had lost their previous nine games, would have won by a bigger margin but for Schneider.

The Jamaica keeper twice denied Debinha when the Brazilian forward was through on goal.

Jamaica's most dangerous player was Khadija Shaw who was denied a first-half equaliser by a fine one-handed save from Barbara.

Brazil's side included Formiga, the midfielder becoming the first player to appear at seven Women's World Cup finals, and the oldest player in the tournament's history at 41 years and 98 days.

Brazil and Italy have three points after one game in Group C

First Brazilian Women's World Cup hat-trick since 1999 - the stats

Cristiane's treble is the first by a Brazilian in a Women's World Cup match since June 1999, when both Sissi and Pretinha scored hat-tricks in Brazil's 7-1 victory over Mexico.

Following a run of just two defeats in 14 matches in all competitions, Jamaica have now lost back-to-back matches for the first time since July 2018.

Brazil have maintained their record of winning 100% of their opening World Cup matches. They have won these eight games by an aggregate score of 23-1.

Brazil's victory over Jamaica was their first win in any competition since July 2018.

What's next?

Brazil head for Montpellier where they face Australia on Thursday (17:00 BST) while Jamaica's second Group C game is in Reims on Friday against Italy (17:00).