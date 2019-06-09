Sunday's Scottish Gossip: Scotland, England, Belgium, Turnbull, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"Nobody needs to worry about us getting caught up in the occasion," says Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton before the side's Women's World Cup debut against England. (Scotland on Sunday)

Shelley Kerr has called on her Scotland side to make history all over again and progress past the group stage at a major tournament. (Sunday Mail)

And Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth is confident Scotland can reach the knockout stages in France. (Herald - subscription required)

Phil Neville wants his England side to be brave and take risks when they meet Scotland on Sunday. (Guardian)

Bournemouth have asked to be kept informed about Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, 19. (Sunday Mail)

Defender Mikael Lustig, 32, is expected to make a decision on his Celtic future this week. (Sun)

Winger Glenn Middleton has hinted that released Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour, 20, could join him at Rangers. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Glen Kamara, 23, says "it would be a dream to play in the Premier League" but insists he is happy at Rangers and has described talk of a move to Brighton as "just speculation". (Sun)

"Spending all your hours on the golf course might be nice but it wouldn't really be me," says Celtic and former Scotland captain Scott Brown as he continues to prepare for life after playing as a coach. (Sunday Mail)

Defender Tommie Hoban, 25, could return to Aberdeen after being released by Watford. (Sun)

Scotland goal hero Oli Burke described his winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cyprus as "probably one of the best feelings I have had as a footballer". (Scotsman)

And Burke is eager to take on Belgium in Scotland's next Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels on Tuesday. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew insists the side will be better prepared for Tuesday's encounter with Belgium than their 4-0 friendly defeat by Roberto Martinez's side last year. (Times - subscription required)

Defender Scott McKenna says new Scotland head coach Steve Clarke can help the national side punch above their weight. (Scotsman)

Belgium coach Shaun Maloney, the former Scotland player, will prepare for Tuesday's game like any other. (Times - subscription required)