Ryan Fraser: Scotland and Bournemouth winger 'has no clue' over future

Ryan Fraser (left) helped Scotland defeat Cyprus on Saturday

Euro 2020 Qualifying Group I: Belgium v Scotland Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Tuesday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland and Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser "ain't got a clue" where he will be playing next season.

The 25-year-old has a year left on his Cherries contract and has been linked with Arsenal after an excellent season.

"The lads have been asking," he said after helping Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1 in Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

"I don't know myself so there's no point thinking about it, wherever I'll be, I'll be. I don't know what is happening. I'm not just saying that."

Fraser joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013 and finished the Premier League season second in the assists table behind Eden Hazard, who has just been sold to Real Madrid by Chelsea for a fee that could exceed £150m.

"Wherever I'll be, if it's Bournemouth or if it's at somebody else, then all you can do is try your best and enjoy football," he told BBC Scotland.

"If you think about anything else, I'll probably have a bad game."

Against Cyprus at Hampden Fraser was playing his first game since finishing his domestic season with Bournemouth on 12 May and put his lack of sharpness in front of goal down to the four-week gap.

"On Monday when we trained, I was a shambles, I was so bad," he said. "The lads were probably thinking, 'I don't think this is Ryan Fraser'."

Scotland's next Group I game is in Brussels against group leaders and favourites Belgium.

"I'm glad I played well against Cyprus," Fraser added. "If I didn't have that four weeks, I could've scored a couple. I would have probably scored my chances that I had. On Tuesday, I'll be better."