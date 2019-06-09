England 2-1 Scotland: 'We should have done better' - Phil Neville

England won their opening match of a Women's World Cup for the first time since 1995

England head coach Phil Neville said his side should "have done better" as they began their World Cup campaign with a narrow win over Scotland.

England led at the break through goals by Nikita Parris and Ellen White but Scotland fought back in the second half and Claire Emslie scored 11 minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

Neville spoke animatedly to his players after the final whistle in Nice.

"It taught us that every game is going to be hard," Neville told BBC Sport.

More to follow.