Ben Davies: 'No time for Wales learning curve' in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Hungary v Wales Venue: Groupama Arena, Budapest Date: Tuesday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & online; live text updates on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC One Wales, 23:10 BST

Tottenham defender Ben Davies says time is against the development of youngsters as Wales aim to qualify for the 2020 European Championships.

They face Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday, three days after a 2-1 defeat by Croatia in Osijek left Wales third in Group E, three points off top.

Wales' lack of experience told in Croatia as they made defensive errors.

"We haven't really got too much time for that learning curve if we want to qualify for the Euros," said Davies.

The youthful nature of Giggs' side was reflected by the fact that six of the starting XI have made their international bows since the Manchester United great was appointed Wales manager 17 months ago.

"This is their first real taste of international football," Tottenham defender Davies, one of the few survivors from Wales' Euro 2016 squad to start in Osijek on Saturday, said of the young players in Giggs' squad.

"Sometimes it doesn't matter how you win games, it's just making sure that we stop the opposition from doing their thing and showing a better account of ourselves."

Davies wants Wales to stop playing catch up after they gave themselves a huge task in Croatia, going down 2-0 before creating several chances to level the match.

The 26-year-old said: "We have to start the game better. We can't afford to concede sloppy goals like we did.

"Hopefully when those chances come it's to win a game. We were up against a good side but I don't think we gave the best account of ourselves. I think we're a better team than we showed.

"It was a tough game, tough conditions. It's not great to play in the middle of the day in 30 degree heat.

"It took a lot out of us, but that's football sometimes."

Davies had been expected to miss the qualifying double header and was not named in Giggs' original squad, but his scheduled hernia surgery was twice postponed.