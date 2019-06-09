Match ends, Brazil 7, Honduras 0.
Copa America: Hosts Brazil thrash Honduras 7-0 in final warm-up
Brazil thrashed Honduras without the injured Neymar in their final friendly before hosting the 2019 Copa America.
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Thiago Silva headed Brazil into a two-goal lead before Philippe Coutinho scored a third from the spot.
Jesus added his second after the break before David Neres, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Everton's Richarlison completed the rout in Porto Alegre.
Honduras had midfielder Romell Quioto sent off for a high foot early on.
The result is Brazil's biggest win since 2012 and came despite missing talisman Neymar, who is ruled out of the Copa America after spraining his ankle in a friendly with Qatar earlier this month.
Eight-time winners Brazil have now completed their warm-up schedule for this summer's showpiece - a tournament they have won on all four occasions as hosts.
Brazil begin their Group A campaign against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on Saturday, 15 June.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4MarquinhosSubstituted forMilitãoat 45'minutes
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMirandaat 77'minutes
- 6Filipe Luís
- 8ArthurSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 32'minutes
- 5CasemiroBooked at 28minsSubstituted forFernandinhoat 45'minutes
- 21Richarlison
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 66'minutes
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forFirminoat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Miranda
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Militão
- 15Marques Loureiro
- 16Cássio
- 17Fernandinho
- 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 19Sousa Soares
- 20Firmino
- 23Ederson
Honduras
- 1López
- 2Crisanto
- 4Figueroa
- 3Figueroa
- 7IzaguirreSubstituted forAlvaradoat 80'minutes
- 17ElisBooked at 66mins
- 6AcostaSubstituted forChirinosat 45'minutes
- 19GarridoSubstituted forCastellanosat 72'minutes
- 10LópezSubstituted forBeckelesat 73'minutes
- 12QuiotoBooked at 29mins
- 23RojasBooked at 33minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Alvarado
- 9Rivas Vindel
- 11Castillo
- 13Reyes
- 14Chirinos
- 15Maldonado
- 16Castellanos
- 18Zuniga
- 20Álvarez
- 21Beckeles
- Referee:
- Andrés Cunha
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 7, Honduras 0.
Foul by Eder Militão (Brazil).
Alberth Elis (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Michaell Chirinos (Honduras).
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).
Maynor Figueroa (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Maynor Figueroa.
Attempt blocked. David Neres (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Everton.
Attempt missed. Félix Crisanto (Honduras) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorge Álvarez.
Fernandinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Álvarez (Honduras).
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Éver Alvarado replaces Emilio Izaguirre.
Attempt missed. David Neres (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Miranda replaces Thiago Silva.
Dangerous play by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).
Bryan Beckeles (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernandinho (Brazil).
Jorge Álvarez (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Bryan Beckeles replaces Alexander López.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Héctor Castellanos replaces Luis Garrido.
Eder Militão (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberth Elis (Honduras).
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 7, Honduras 0. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Everton.
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Neres with a cross.
Booking
Alberth Elis (Honduras) is shown the yellow card.
Dani Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberth Elis (Honduras).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces Coutinho.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 6, Honduras 0. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Garrido.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis López.
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Richarlison with a cross.
Eder Militão (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberth Elis (Honduras).
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Garrido (Honduras).
Attempt saved. Michaell Chirinos (Honduras) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Álvarez.