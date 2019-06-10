Euro 2020 qualifiers: Jonny Evans wants history-making win against Belarus

Craig Cathcart, Evans and George Saville
Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans and George Saville all started the 2-1 win over Estonia in Tallinn

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has called on his team-mates to make history by beating Belarus in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday.

A victory for Michael O'Neill's men would mean Northern Ireland starting a qualifying campaign with four straight wins for the first time.

NI came from a goal behind to beat Estonia 2-1 in Tallinn on Saturday and make it nine points from nine.

"That was the target and we're on track," Evans said.

"We talked before about it being almost like a mini group and could we get maximum points from these four games.

"We know how tough the remaining four games against two top sides will be, so we want to put ourselves in a good position.

"Germany and the Netherlands still have games to play and catch up on, so it's important to get that head start."

Substitutes secure success

Northern Ireland's outlook would have been very different but for late goals from Conor Washington and Josh Magennis in Tallinn as Michael O'Neill's side scored in the 77th and 80th minutes to snatch victory.

"Plenty of times in the past we wouldn't have found a way back into that game, but we have a way of playing now and a structure about our game and team shape," Evans added.

"We know we've got to keep playing our game. Yes, we can mix it up a bit as well and go more direct if we have to - that's always been a strength of ours in the past.

"It's great to have different options."

Substitutes rescued Northern Ireland on Saturday, with Washington and Magennis starting the night on the bench, as did Jordan Jones who got the assist on Magennis' winner.

"I think Michael has talked about that and it's probably the strongest our squad has ever been in terms of depth," Evans added.

"Michael has tough decisions to make all the time and it's probably the toughest period in his international career to pick a team but that's a good sign for the squad."

