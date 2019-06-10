Steven Davies: Hamilton Academical forward agrees new one-year deal

Steven Davies (right) helped Brian Rice's Hamilton to safety in the Scottish Premiership

Brian Rice says Steven Davies has "become a cult hero" after the forward signed a new one-year contract with Hamilton Academical.

The 31-year-old joined Accies on a short-term deal in January, having left Blackpool.

And he has scored twice for Accies, including one in the final match of the season against St Johnstone.

Brian Rice's side beat Saints to seal safety by finishing 10th in the league.

"He brings that senior mindset to the dressing room with his experience and that will help the younger academy players who have made the step up," Rice told the Hamilton website.

"He's become a cult hero since he arrived in January and I'm glad he's earned himself another deal."