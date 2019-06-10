Women's World Cup 2019: Record 6.1m watch England beat Scotland on BBC TV

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Neville's classy touch, a samba hat-trick & a throwback celebration

England's win over Scotland in the Women's World Cup on Sunday was the UK's most watched women's football match of all time, drawing a peak of 6.1m viewers on BBC television.

The figure - 37.8% of the available audience - breaks the previous record of 4m viewers for England's Euro 2017 semi-final against the Netherlands.

Ellen White and Nikita Parris scored as England claimed a 2-1 victory in Nice.

World Cup coverage on the BBC continues across TV, radio and online.

The Scots next play against Japan on Friday 14 June at 14:00 BST, while England face Argentina in their second group game later the same day, at 20:00.

Scotland are playing in their first World Cup while England reached the semi-finals at the 2015 tournament in Canada.

England v Scotland, which kicked off at 17:00 BST on Sunday, was broadcast on BBC One.

The previous highest peak was at 21:00 on a Thursday evening for the Euro 2017 match shown on Channel Four.

Monday's Women's World Cup fixtures

Group D: Argentina v Japan (17.00 BST, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer)

Group E: Canada v Cameroon (20.00 BST, Red Button & BBC iPlayer)