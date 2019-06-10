Brianna Visalli and Becky Spencer: Duo to leave West Ham United Women

Brianna Visalli joined West Ham from Chicago Red Stars last summer

Midfielder Brianna Visalli and goalkeeper Becky Spencer are to leave West Ham United Women when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Visalli, 24, scored five goals in 30 appearances for the Hammers, coming off the bench in the Women's FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Spencer, 28, played 16 times in all competitions.

"I would have loved to have kept both but they have opted to pursue a new challenge," said head coach Matt Beard.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.