Sophie Ingle: Chelsea Women midfielder extends contract until May 2021

Wales captain Sophie Ingle has agreed a new contract with Chelsea Women, keeping her at the club until May 2021.

The 27-year-old midfielder is in her second spell with the Blues, having returned from Liverpool last summer.

Ingle, voted Chelsea's players' player of the year for 2018-19, said: "It was a no-brainer to extend my contract.

'I honestly think it's the best squad in the league in England. We didn't win trophies but in terms of names on paper we've definitely got the best squad."

Ingle won her 70th cap for Wales in the 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand earlier this month.

