Bangor 1876 name chosen for fan-owned club

Bangor City FC, who played in the Cymru Alliance last season, are owned by Vaughan Sports Management.

Bangor's new fan-owned football club will play under the name Bangor 1876.

Bangor City FC Supporters Association (BCFCSA) voted in favour of forming a new club as an "insurance policy" in May.

Fans have been concerned with how the three-time Welsh Premier champions are being run.

The BCFCSA became a Supporters' Trust in May and the name Bangor 1876 acknowledges the origins of organised football in the city.

A formal application has been made to the Football Association of Wales over entering a new club into the system, which will be considered on 17 June.

The formation of the new club comes as Bangor City FC appeal against a 42-point deduction by the FAW.

The points deduction would result in relegation to Wales' third tier.

City chairman Stephen Vaughan Jr said the punishment was "harsh" and feels the club have been "humiliated."