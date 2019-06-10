Brandon Goodship: Southend United sign Weymouth forward

Brandon Goodship made nine appearances for Yeovil before joining Weymouth in June 2017

Southend United have signed prolific forward Brandon Goodship from National League South side Weymouth.

The 24-year-old, who scored 77 goals in two seasons with the Dorset club, joins United on a two-year-deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Goodship is Kevin Bond's first new signing since becoming Southend's permanent manager on 17 May.

"Ever since I heard of Southend's interest I was obviously really keen." he told the club website.

"The last two seasons have been really good for me. Going into every game I felt like I would score if I had the chance."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.