Brandon Goodship: Southend United sign Weymouth forward
-
- From the section Southend
Southend United have signed prolific forward Brandon Goodship from National League South side Weymouth.
The 24-year-old, who scored 77 goals in two seasons with the Dorset club, joins United on a two-year-deal with the option of a further 12 months.
Goodship is Kevin Bond's first new signing since becoming Southend's permanent manager on 17 May.
"Ever since I heard of Southend's interest I was obviously really keen." he told the club website.
"The last two seasons have been really good for me. Going into every game I felt like I would score if I had the chance."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.