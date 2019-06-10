Christopher Long out to follow in Everton footsteps at Motherwell

Christopher Long came through the ranks at Everton before playing for Blackpool

Christopher Long hopes to "follow in the footsteps" of his former Everton team-mates after signing a one-year deal with Motherwell.

A Goodison Park academy graduate, Long has watched the likes of goalkeeper Russell Griffiths and Conor Grant enjoy spells at Fir Park.

The striker, 24, will join the Scottish Premiership team upon the expiry of his Blackpool deal.

"I can't wait to get started," the forward told the Motherwell FC website.

"I've seen a number of my ex-team mates and players I've come up against join the club in the past and become a big success. I'm hoping to follow in their footsteps."

Long has spent the last six months at Blackpool after switching from Fleetwood Town.

He has also enjoyed spells at Burnley, Northampton Town and Bolton.

"We've been keen to add players in the forward positions and Chris will bring another element to our attack," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

"He's got pace to burn, has an incredible work rate and can play anywhere across the front three, which will give us plenty of variety going forward."