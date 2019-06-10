Ben Thompson: Millwall midfielder agrees new 'long-term' contract
- From the section Millwall
Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Championship club.
Thompson, 23, has played 106 games for the Lions since making his debut in a League Cup tie against Southampton in August 2014.
He helped Millwall win promotion from League One in 2017 and spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Portsmouth.
Millwall boss Neil Harris said: "Ben's progression has been remarkable."
The length of Thompson's new deal has not been disclosed.