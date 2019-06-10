Match ends, Canada 1, Cameroon 0.
Women's World Cup: Canada 1-0 Cameroon
-
- From the section Women's Football
A header by Kadeisha Buchanan, voted best young player at the 2015 Women's World Cup, ensured Canada opened their 2019 campaign with a win over Cameroon.
The defender, who plays club football in France for Lyon, struck from a corner at the end of the first half to give Canada a 1-0 win in Montpellier.
Cameroon, one of the lowest ranked teams at the tournament, went close through Claudine Meffometou's header.
Canada's Nichelle Prince hit the post with a deflected shot at 0-0.
Although the opening game in Group E lacked clear-cut chances, Canada did enough to go top before rivals New Zealand and the Netherlands meet on Tuesday in Le Havre (14:00 BST).
"You could sense some nervousness but that's because this means so much for the players," said Canada's boss Kenneth Heiner-Moller.
"We knew it was going to be a battle and Cameroon were a hard team to play, especially when they were sitting that deep."
All eyes were on Canada's captain Christine Sinclair, who is four goals away from becoming the outright all-time leading scorer in men's and women's international football.
Sinclair, who turns 36 on Wednesday, went close with an early deflected header while Meffometou cleared off the line after the ball bounced off the veteran Canada player's knee and rolled towards the net in the closing stages.
However, Sinclair remains on 181 goals for her country - three short of record holder Abby Wambach, the retired United States World Cup-winning striker.
The winning goal came after a perfectly timed run into the six-yard area by 23-year-old defender Buchanan, who now has four goals in 89 appearances for Canada.
"We got the nerves out in this game," said Buchanan.
"For sure we are going to come back stronger for the next game and keep the momentum going. We will be better."
Cameroon, who appointed Alain Djeumfa as manager in January after sacking Joseph Ndoko, worked hard but with the exception of Meffometou's header, rarely looked like equalising and managed just 191 passes compared to Canada's 583.
One worry for Canada coach Heiner-Moller, however, is his side's lack of goals.
Despite victory, Canada have not scored more than once in their last nine World Cup matches.
A first for Buchanan - the stats
- Kadeisha Buchanan's winner for Canada was her first goal at the Women's World Cup in what was her sixth appearance in the competition.
- Three of the five total goals Cameroon have conceded in the Women's World Cup have come from corners.
- At 35 years and 363 days, Christine Sinclair became the oldest player to represent Canada at the Women's World Cup.
- Cameroon registered just 26.3% possession. Since the start of the 2011 tournament, only Ecuador against Switzerland (25.4%) have had less possession in a Women's World Cup game.
Line-ups
Canada
- 1Labbé
- 10Lawrence
- 3Buchanan
- 4Zadorsky
- 2Chapman
- 15PrinceSubstituted forRoseat 75'minutes
- 11Scott
- 13Schmidt
- 16Beckie
- 12Sinclair
- 17Fleming
Substitutes
- 5Quinn
- 6Rose
- 7Grosso
- 8Riviere
- 9Huitema
- 14Carle
- 18Sheridan
- 19Leon
- 20Woeller
- 21D'Angelo
- 22Agnew
- 23Hellstrom
Cameroon
- 1Ngo Ndom
- 12Meffometou
- 11Awona
- 2Manie
- 6Johnson
- 4Leuko
- 3NchoutSubstituted forAkabaat 67'minutes
- 8Feudjio
- 10YangoSubstituted forMeyong Meneneat 82'minutes
- 7Onguene
- 19Ngo NdoumboukBooked at 37minsSubstituted forEnganamouitat 68'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 5Ejangue
- 9Ngono Mani
- 13Meyong Menene
- 14Abena
- 15Sonkeng
- 16Mambingo
- 17Enganamouit
- 18Akaba
- 20Mbeleck
- 21Takounda Engolo
- 22Abam
- 23Ongmahan
- Referee:
- Hyang-Ok Ri
- Attendance:
- 10,710
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Canada 1, Cameroon 0.
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Canada) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Claudine Meffometou.
Attempt missed. Christine Sinclair (Canada) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Schmidt with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Aurelle Awona.
Attempt blocked. Christine Sinclair (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose with a cross.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Christine Sinclair (Canada) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aurelle Awona (Cameroon).
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Charlene Meyong Menene replaces Jeannette Yango.
Offside, Cameroon. Christine Manie tries a through ball, but Gaelle Enganamouit is caught offside.
Foul by Shelina Zadorsky (Canada).
Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aurelle Awona (Cameroon).
Foul by Allysha Chapman (Canada).
Henriette Akaba (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Christine Sinclair (Canada) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deanne Rose with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Deanne Rose replaces Nichelle Prince.
Booking
Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Janine Beckie (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon).
Foul by Janine Beckie (Canada).
Aurelle Awona (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon).
Desiree Scott (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeannette Yango (Cameroon).
Attempt missed. Claudine Meffometou (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Henriette Akaba with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Allysha Chapman.
Offside, Cameroon. Raissa Feudjio tries a through ball, but Gabrielle Onguene is caught offside.
Foul by Jessie Fleming (Canada).
Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Gaelle Enganamouit replaces Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Henriette Akaba replaces Ajara Nchout.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).
Yvonne Leuko (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Lawrence (Canada) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).