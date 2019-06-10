'My father in law is the problem' - Belgium boss Roberto Martinez on Scotland tie

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has former Scotland international Shaun Maloney on his coaching staff

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is hoping to incur the wrath of his father-in-law by leading his side to victory over Scotland in Brussels.

The Spaniard met his Scottish wife Beth whilst playing for Motherwell from 2001 to 2002.

The Belgians top Euro 2020 qualifying group I with Scotland third due to their opening 3-0 loss in Kazakhstan.

"She's no problem, it's more my father in law," said Martinez.

"We put a ban up at home so we aren't speaking about football since the Kazakhstan game, but I hope that everyone is very upset when I get home."

The Scots lost 4-0 to Belgium in a friendly last September before that defeat in March to Kazakhstan, a team swept aside by the Red Devils on Saturday.

Belgium boast a 100% record after three matches in Group I and are in ominous form, having lost just one of their last 33 qualification matches.

Yet Martinez believes the Scots will improve under new manager Steve Clarke.

"It is not a team you can take lightly because they are potentially going to be very strong," the Spaniard said.

"This Scotland team are going to get stronger and better, there a lot of talent, players that have had a very good season, (Ryan) Fraser at Bournemouth who ended just behind Eden Hazard in assists in the league.

"We know the threat that these players can give in the final third. Andrew Robertson has just won the Champions League, (John) McGinn has just been promoted to the Premier League, (Oliver) Burke, (James) Forrest has won the treble again this season, so you have a winning mentality.

"This a young, but very talented Scotland team, so we're going to see a really good game."

Martinez is looking forward to taking on new Scotland boss Clarke, who the former Wigan and Everton manager has locked horns with previously in England's top flight.

"Steve Clarke is a gentleman of the game," he added.

"He's worked with a real mix of personalities and styles in the past. Now he has found his own method and has been very successful.

"I did suffer his coaching at West Brom, we drew my first home game as Everton manager and I've always been a big admirer in the way he affects the players to do what they have to do for the team."