Daniel James: Hungary boss Rossi compares Wales wing to Brazil great Ronaldo

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Hungary v Wales Venue: Groupama Arena, Budapest Date: Tuesday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & online; live text updates on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC One Wales, 23:10 BST

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has compared Wales wing Daniel James to former Brazil striker Ronaldo and sprinter Usain Bolt.

Rossi also confirmed he will not be allowed to communicate with his players during Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier as he serves a touchline ban.

James, 21, won his third cap in Wales' 2-1 defeat in Croatia on Saturday.

"James' speed reminds me of Usain Bolt... to be so fast like him is really incredible," said Rossi.

Manchester United have agreed a deal "in principle" to sign James from Swansea City, with the transfer expected to go through when Fifa's international window opens this week.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner who in his prime was known for dribbling at speed, played for Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Rossi spent most of his playing career in his native Italy, with a two-year spell at Serie A side Sampdoria from 1993-1995, and had first-hand experience of Ronaldo's skills.

"In the last years I don't remember one player that gave me the sensation," said Rossi.

"James' acceleration and skill is so peculiar, which is why Manchester United have bought him.

"In the past I played against a very fast player who, according to me, was the best after Maradona - Ronaldo.

"He was not (just) known for speed but for everything. His acceleration looked like James. At the moment the skills are a little bit different."

Ronaldo won 98 caps for Brazil, scoring 62 goals, and helped them claim two World Cups

Rossi will serve a one-match touchline ban in Budapest, after being sent off during Hungary's 3-1 win in Azerbaijan on Saturday for arguing with the referee.

He is not allowed into the changing room until after the game against Wales.

"According to the Uefa rules it is obvious that it is okay because I was sent off by the referee," he said.

"But I think it was a big mistake, he did many during the whole match.

"It is not so dangerous for us because I think all the guys can perform without me in the match.

"They know very well what to do, but for me in the communication it will be very difficult.

"I can not go in the dressing room at half-time but I am confident in my assistant and the staff to pay all the attention to the details."