Gareth Southgate to 'demand more' of England players after Nations League loss

England boss Gareth Southgate says he will "demand more" of his players after their Nations League disappointment.

"I've got to make sure I'm constantly raising the bar with this group and we don't accept any kind of sloppiness to creep in," said Southgate.

"I think the players want drive and they are starting to own a bit of that themselves, which is really important."

England, who have not won a trophy since the 1966 World Cup, took the lead against the Dutch before losing in extra time.

They lost to Croatia at the same stage of the 2018 World Cup in another game that they had led 1-0.

"I think we created an environment that took a bit of pressure off the players and we want them to relax, to express themselves," said Southgate.

"But there now comes a point where, actually, we've got to demand more and we've got to find another edge.

"If people can't cope with it then they're not going to be able to cope with it under pressure."