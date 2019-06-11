Euro 2020: Belgium v Scotland - Andy Robertson out to frustrate top nations

Andy Robertson was on the losing side in Scotland's last meeting with Belgium

Euro 2020 Qualifying Group I: Belgium v Scotland Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Tuesday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Captain Andy Robertson says Scotland "need to get back on the footballing map" by making life hard for the world's leading national teams.

Steve Clarke's men take on the top-ranked men's side Belgium in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels.

Scotland came close to beating England in 2017 but conceded a late equaliser.

"We have not had a big result probably since England and even then it was a disappointment because of the late goal," said Liverpool's Robertson, 25.

"But since then the big nations have turned us over, if we are being honest. We need to try and make ourselves hard to beat against the top nations again.

"When I first came into the squad the top nations didn't like playing against us. They might have got the results but they had to work for it and that's what we need to get back to."

The left-back, whose brilliant strike gave Scotland the lead in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cyprus, admits Belgium will be a tough test - but one he's looking forward to.

"If Belgium play to their best and take their chances most likely they will beat us, but we need to make us hard to beat," said Robertson.

"It is the games you want to play in when you get the honour of playing for your country. Of course I am a wee bit more used to playing against these players - a lot of them are in the Premier League.

"We have to be excited about coming to an old-fashioned stadium but a good one, playing against a fantastic team."

Belgium thumped Scotland 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden last year and Robertson insists his side have learned from "the disastrous mistakes made in that game".

"That's what we need to cut out," he added. "We need to be a lot more streetwise and try to frustrate them and the longer it goes hopefully that happens and we grow in confidence."

'Robertson one of the best in Europe'

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen believes Robertson is now one of the best full-backs in the game.

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back, 32, was on the receiving end as Robertson's Liverpool prevailed in the Champions League final 10 days ago in Madrid.

"He's been unbelievable this season," said Vertonghen. "He's probably one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment.

"He played a great final and did so well in the Premier League. All those assists and his overall contribution, he's a great player.

"It's not about revenge for me but he played well in the final, Liverpool did well and if you win the Champions League you deserve to win but it will be a different game on Tuesday."