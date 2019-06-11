Derry City: Ciaran Coll and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe extend Derry stays

Junior was one of four strikers to arrive at the Brandywell before the current season

Colchester United loanee Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe will remain at Derry City for the remainder of the season after extending his stay at the Brandywell by a further six months.

The striker has scored four goals since joining in February.

There is a new deal for defender Ciaran Coll, who has committed to the Candystripes until at least 2021.

It is also expected that striker David Parkhouse will extend his stay until the end of the campaign.

Both Coll and Junior arrived before the 2019 season began as Derry's squad was almost entirely revamped under manager Declan Devine in in his second spell at the club.

Sheffield United's Parkhouse tops Derry's goalscoring charts so far this season with seven, and Devine is confident that the Northern Ireland Under-21 international will remain at the Brandywell for the rest of the season.

Derry sit fourth in the League of Ireland after 20 games.

The Candystripes are just three points off third-placed Bohemians as they seek a return to European football after a disappointing eighth place finish in 2018.

Earlier this month Devine swooped for former Coleraine winger Darren McCauley, who will return to his hometown club after a stint with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.